PORTLAND, Maine — Keith Carson's suits are already tight enough. He doesn't need to wear spandex to go trick or treating as a superhero. He's got a different role model in mind.

On the night before Halloween, the talk turned to costumes between segments on NEWS CENTER Maine at 5 p.m.

Amanda Hill teased Keith by asking, "What is it going to be? A sexy nurse or Todd Gutner or a mix of both?"

Before Keith could answer, Pat Callaghan chose the third option for him by suggesting he dress as "sexy Todd Gutner."

"That's him every day," responded Keith admiringly. Meteorologists stick together.

That begs the question, what would a Todd costume entail? Of course, you'd need to start with a crisp business suit. But hidden away below the camera's Todd likes to wear novelty socks with designs like lightning bolts.

A few details are harder to capture such as dusting your hair with just the right amount of salt and pepper. And then there's Todd's perpetual tan that refuses to fade even in the depths of a Maine winter.

As mild-mannered as Todd appears on TV, he's a surprisingly scary choice as a costume this year. His predictions for the Halloween forecast are downright ghoulish, calling for rain and high winds.

For a cuddlier choice of costume, might we suggest Don Carrigan?