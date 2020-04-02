Forget the flowers and chocolates; Olive Garden has brought back their Breadstick Bouquets.

With text on the wrapping saying, "My love for you is never ending" or "Love at first bite," this is the kind of gift we want to receive.

For the first time ever, the bouquets will be available in-restaurant starting Feb. 13.

If you're trying to avoid the carbs, you can also snag a "Chocolate Mint Box." It's also a perfect size to put a ring in, if that's something you're considering...just saying.

