New Year's Eve celebrations to be held across the state

Festivities will look and feel different this year, but there will be something for everyone to do.

BANGOR, Maine — This year, many communities across Maine have canceled or changed how they will celebrate New Year's Eve. The COVID-19 pandemic and Governor Janet Mills' 9 p.m. curfew have forced restaurant owners no choice but to get creative.

Starting at 3 p.m., Dock Fore in Portland's Old Port will be celebrating midnight in other countries until closing time. The plan is to ring in 2021 when it comes to India, Dubai, Moscow, Paris, Dublin, and Greenland.

"People still want to get out and celebrate," Shaun McCarthy owner of Dock Fore told NEWS CENTER Maine. "They have to social distance, wear a mask, and take care of each other so we don't have a repeat of 2020."

In Bangor, arts and cultural organizations teamed up and created a family-friendly New Year's Eve program.

"Each organization decided what they wanted to do and did their own video clip," Candis Joyce, adult program coordinator at the Bangor Public Library, said.

The event is free and accessible on the Bangor Public Library YouTube channel and Facebook page. The program is from 6 to 8 p.m. and features clips by the Maine Discovery Museum, Bangor Symphony Orchestra, challenger Learning Center of Maine, and many others.

Bar Harbor will also be doing what it can to help keep the community has a special night.

"Havana restaurant in downtown Bar Harbor is doing a prepared package for two diners to take home,” said Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Alf Anderson.

Just spoke with John Dobbs the owner of @Paddy_Murphys in downtown Bangor. He has decided to cancel the annual New Years Eve giant beach ball drop after receiving some concerns. Dobbs said they will make up for it next year. @newscentermaine — Alex Haskell (@AlexHaskellTV) December 30, 2020