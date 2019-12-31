KENNEBUNK, Maine — Hundreds of Mainers will head to downtown Kennebunk Tuesday night to ring in the new year with the dropping of a blueberry.

It's not an actually blueberry but a refurbished lawn ornament that Ian Durham and Jay Pacitti, members of the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, strung with a thousand lights more than five years ago when they decided they wanted a New Year's celebration closer to home.

"For a number of years, we were going to Portsmouth with our kids and Portland. It's too long a drive and we wanted something family-friendly to do with the kids and we said let's just make something right here in Kennebunk," Durham says as he gets ready to hang the blueberry.

Durham and Pacitti got the town involved and New Year's Eve Kennebunk was born in 2015.

It includes:

A cornhole tournament at the Town Hall at 1:30 p.m.

Carnival Games at the First Parish Church at 7 p.m.

Ice skating at the Waterhouse Center all evening

Blueberry drops at 9 and again at midnight.



Other events across the state:

