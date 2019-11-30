LUDLOW, Vt. — A fire department in Vermont gave a family much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Ludlow firefighters received a call for an oven fire at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, according to the department's Facebook post. When they arrived at the scene, they met a mother who was cooking the holiday meal for her three kids.

They advised the mother not to use the oven again until she got it checked out. Visually panicked and upset, the department decided to step in.

The firefighters left the house, then quickly came back to take the food to the fire station.

They returned around 4:30 p.m. with a cooked Thanksgiving feast.

The mother, identified in Facebook comments as Samantha Lee Beatrice responded to the fire department's post saying, "We couldn't be any more thankful and grateful! The biggest hugs from my family to all of yours. The turkey was cooked to perfection and we are now going to cozy up for a movie and eat the most delicious chocolate chip cookies ever."

