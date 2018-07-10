(NEWS CENTER Maine) — What do Portland, Bangor, Starks, Gouldsboro, Orono, and Brunswick have in common?

None of these towns or cities celebrate Columbus Day. Instead, they favor Indigenous People's Day.

But why? And, what IS Indigenous People's Day? NEWS CENTER Maine looks into this growing trend and explains in the video above.

Maine ranks among the top ten states in the union where people are searching for Indigenous Peoples Day according to Google trends.

Top regions searching for #IndigenousPeoplesDay today in the US pic.twitter.com/OeCSleDToT — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) October 8, 2018

How do you celebrate this day?

