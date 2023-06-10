Mt. Holly Halloween house draws in families night after night with massive display

YouTuber Isaac Vargas created most of the props himself and shows others online how to copy the creations.

MT HOLLY, N.C. — Matthew Kallen and his family stood on street, taking in all the spooky sights of the Scaleybark Court home -- the jumbo-sized skeletons, clusters of tombstones, pumpkin patch full of jack-o'-lanterns, and a massive spider complete with giant cobwebs.

It's the latest in a handful of times the Mt. Holly residents have come to see the epic Halloween display since it took shape for the season.

"We've come here probably three, four, five times in the last week," Kallen said. "We haven't seen anything even close to... what he does here with all his unique decorations and artwork."

Isaac Vargas is the homeowner behind the macabre masterpiece, which seems to grow larger every year, drawing more and more people to drive or walk by and admire the handiwork.

"Every year, I would start with one or two props," Vargas said. "Now I build like 15 props per season."

Many of the petrifying props were born in Vargas's workshop. The DIYer said he taught himself the basics of building several years back to satisfy a passion he has had since he was young.

"I never celebrated Halloween growing up," Vargas said. "But I was always fascinated with Halloween as a kid, and I promised myself that when I grew up, I would do what I could never have as a child."

Vargas, who also pulls out all the stops to decorate for Christmas, isn't keeping his crafty knowledge to himself either. On YouTube, more than 50,000 subscribers watch Vargas detail how to make all his Halloween horrors at home, through his channel "Isaac Alexander DIY."

"I get so many people from all different parts of the world," Vargas said. "I just got a guy from Sweden message me the other day, and another one from Vancouver saying that they're building one of my creations."

He said he is also getting several offers to do commissioned creations, but so far wants to stick with his passion: Building Halloween Town up, much to the delight of neighbors.

"Let's make other kids have awesome memories that will last a lifetime," Vargas said. "Let's let families and friends come over and enjoy my display. So, it really is fun being able to see the community come out. The kids just being super excited and all that makes it all super worth it."