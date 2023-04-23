Maine Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr

The three-day celebration marks the end of the Ramadan holy month

Muslims around the world and here in Maine celebrated Eid al-Fitr, a three-day "festival of breaking fast" that follows the holy month of Ramadan.

For 29 days, devout members of the Islamic faith were compelled to think positive thoughts, carry out kind acts for others, and fast from sunup to sundown.

At a celebration in Westbrook celebration, NEWS CENTER Maine learned most have their challenge with fasting at some point in the month.

"The first three days, it's hard," Yousif, a young boy who took a break from jumping in a bouncy castle, said. "And then, the rest is, like, easy."

"The last couple of days are usually harder," Samar, 26, countered in a later interview.

On Sunday, they ate as they pleased and danced together, as old friends and new.

Zoe Sahloul founded the New England Arab American Organization in 2014 as a bridge between Arab immigrants and their new home. She hosted Sunday's party, which also featured tables full of toys and games for the children (donations from Goodwill, she said). Some at the party were born in the United States, but Sahloul's work on this day held special meaning for those new to Maine and in need of a foundation.

"When you have that feeling and you feel that you belong, this is when you start giving back to your community because you feel like it's your place," Sahloul said.

And everyone belongs on Eid.

