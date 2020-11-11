Maine leaders share messages of thanks on Veteran's Day

On Veteran's Day, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, Sens. King and Collins, and more Maine leaders are sharing messages of thanks to those who have served.

Chapter one : Gov. Janet Mills

Today I want to speak to the thousands of military veterans in our state and to the families of those who have served our country, in combat and in peacetime, keeping our country safe, keeping our democracy alive.

President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed November 11th as Armistice Day in 1919, after the “war to end all wars.” He proclaimed: "To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations.”

Armistice Day became an official holiday in 1938, primarily dedicated to those who served during the First World War; but in 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, the word Armistice was replaced with the word Veterans, ensuring that all American Veterans who had served our great nation were honored for all time.

For those of us who come from military families and who have experienced the hardship of having a loved one serving our country far from home during a time of war or peace, Veterans Day is a source of solemn pride, endless gratitude, and deep reflection on the sacrifices they make to keep us all safe.

While we are not able to come together this year as we normally would – we are staying apart so that we may stay together — we can still honor the courageous men and women who faithfully served our state and nation in the Armed Forces. Nor will staying apart prevent us from expressing our deepest gratitude to those still serving every day to keep us all safe. Nor will it prevent us from sharing in the grief of families who have lost loved ones so recently to this deadly COVID-19 virus — including many honored veterans among the more than 238,000 Americans who have died from COVID 19. More than four times the number of American soldiers who perished during the entire Vietnam war have now died from this virus.

When I think of those who served their country, I think of the courage they showed in the toughest of times.

The odds we face today are great as well.

We know what to do.

We are not raising rifles and bayonets, dodging land mines or dropping bombs on an enemy whose face and flag we know.

We are not walking into battle in foreign fields and forests.

We are facing an enemy that is real but unseen, as sure a killer as any enemy we have ever fought in our national history.

We are fighting this foe as a nation and as a state, not with bullets, but with hygiene, not with soldiers huddled in bunkers but with social distancing, not with torpedoes but with face coverings.

These are our strange and novel armaments, our sure and only ammunition against this enemy. And we are all soldiers in this fight.

We arm ourselves this way to protect ourselves and, equally, to protect people whose names we do not know — the passersby, people we meet on the street; the folks who work in the corner restaurant, the store or the packing plant; the nurses, doctors and CNAs who care for the sick and put themselves at risk; the combat veteran who deserves to live the remainder of a heroic life with health and happiness, not to be felled by a painful contagion alone and separated from family and friends.

This Veterans Day wear your face covering with pride, in honor of every veteran. Keep them safe, as they have kept us safe.

To all Maine veterans — thank you for your service and your sacrifice. To all those who have served and to those who continue to serve our country well: our hearts are with you this Veterans Day, 2020.