SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — A band of four brothers from South Berwick who love singing and dancing to Queen decided to embody the band this Halloween and rock down the streets of Maine trick-or-treating.

Carter, 11, went as drummer Roger Taylor, Hamilton, 10, dressed as Brian May and twin 7-year-old Quincy and Anders were, respectively, John Deacon and Freddie Mercury.

The eldest brother, Carter did a report about Queen for a class at Marshwood Middle School last year and exposed the music to his younger brothers.

Their mother, Shauna Siebach says the family tries to do a group theme costume every year. When the boys mentioned Queen, Siebach says she knew her smallest son, Anders, had to be Freddie Mercury "because he is so tiny but he has a lot of sass and attitude."

Shauna Siebach

Siebach says she showed her sons the last 20 minutes of Bohemian Rhapsody so they could see Live Aid and get pumped up for their own Hallow Eve's performance.

Siebach took her boys to Dover on Wednesday night to trick-or-treat. She played Queen's greatest hits from her smartphone while her boys danced and trick-or-treated the night away.

Shauna Siebach

She says her twin son Quincy learned a lot of facts about Queen and informed people as they walked.

"Freddie Mercury died in 1991 at the age of 46 from AIDS. It's a disease," the 7-year-old informed Dover residents.

No strangers the arts, Carter and Anders dance for Maine State Ballet, and Hamilton plays the piano.

South Berwick brothers embody Queen for Halloween 2019.

Shauna Siebach

In past years, the brothers have gone as the cast of Hamilton and the characters from the film The Greatest Showman.

RELATED: Mainers bring the wit to Halloween costumes

RELATED: 'Oh my gourd' Family's pumpkin photo sparks tradition and goes viral