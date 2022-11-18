L.L. Bean's Northern Lights celebration returns

Hundreds of people gathered to watch L.L. Bean's annual tree lighting ceremony to kick-off the holiday season.

FREEPORT, Maine — 'Tis the season! L.L. Bean's annual Northern Lights celebration kicked off the holiday season in Freeport on Friday.

Festivities started at 4 p.m. with several college acapella groups performing holiday classics.

The annual tree-lighting ceremony began at 7 p.m.

"Some traditional favorites are back, including Santa and his reindeer, we have a model train, we have skating rinks," Amanda Hannah, director of external communications at L.L Bean, said.

If you missed the lighting, don't worry, Hannah said the area is expected to be lit up until New Years' Day.

"We just want to encourage people to spend time and share in the magic outside, so everything is easy, accessible, and free of charge," Hannah added.