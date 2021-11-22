L.L. Bean Northern Lights Celebration returns Nov. 22 - Dec. 31

FREEPORT, Maine — The annual Northern Lights celebration at L.L. Bean’s campus in Freeport started with a single Christmas tree and now features hundreds of illuminated trees and activities for the whole family.
For 2021, the festivities start November 22 and end on the last day of the year.
Activities include:
- Ice Skating in Discovery Park
- Model Train Village
- Life-Size Snow Globe
- Letters to Santa
- Twinkle Light Tunnel
- Whimsical Windows
- Heated Benches
- “Holidays Around the World” Interactive Walk
Events include:
Mondays
Free Boat & Tote Stenciling
Tuesdays
Free Paracord Crafts
Wednesdays
Free Custom Bean Boot Laces and Embossing
Thursdays
Meet Santa’s Reindeer
Fridays
Free Hot Cocoa
Sundays
Curling Demos
L.L.Bean and their partners say they are following federal CDC and state guidelines during all Northern Light events and activities.
Find more on all of the events HERE.