L.L. Bean Northern Lights Celebration returns Nov. 22 - Dec. 31

The Northern Lights Celebration features ice-skating, a model train village, a life-sized snow globe, sending letters to Santa, and more!

FREEPORT, Maine — The annual Northern Lights celebration at L.L. Bean’s campus in Freeport started with a single Christmas tree and now features hundreds of illuminated trees and activities for the whole family.

For 2021, the festivities start November 22 and end on the last day of the year.

Activities include:

Ice Skating in Discovery Park

Model Train Village

Life-Size Snow Globe

Letters to Santa

Twinkle Light Tunnel

Whimsical Windows

Heated Benches

“Holidays Around the World” Interactive Walk

Events include:

Mondays

Free Boat & Tote Stenciling

Tuesdays

Free Paracord Crafts

Wednesdays

Free Custom Bean Boot Laces and Embossing

Thursdays

Meet Santa’s Reindeer

Fridays

Free Hot Cocoa

Sundays

Curling Demos

L.L.Bean and their partners say they are following federal CDC and state guidelines during all Northern Light events and activities.