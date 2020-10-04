MAINE, USA — Easter is on Sunday, and because of the coronavirus, going to Mass won’t be possible. But thanks to the powers that be of the internet, you can still go to mass—virtually.

Churches around the state are live streaming Easter services so you can worship safely. EWTN and CatholicTV will also be broadcasting special programming and Masses, live and on tape delay, throughout Holy Week.

The Pope will be live streaming services worldwide on the Vatican YouTube page.

Here is a list of live streams available around Maine:

All Saints Parish, Brunswick: Facebook live stream

Good Friday 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 9:30 a.m.

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Portland

Good Friday 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 10 a.m.

Corpus Christi Parish, Waterville: Facebook live stream

Good Friday 6 p.m.

Easter Sunday 9 a.m.

Good Shepherd Parish, Saco: Facebook live stream

Good Friday 3 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 9 a.m.

Holy Family Parish, Greenville, and St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Jackson: Facebook live stream

Good Friday 3 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 10 a.m.

Holy Savior Parish, Rumford

Good Friday 6 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 9:30 a.m.

Holy Spirit Parish, Wells/Kennebunk: Facebook live stream

Good Friday 6 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 9:30 a.m.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Auburn: YouTube live stream

Good Friday 6 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 11 a.m.

Notre Dame du Mont Carmel Parish, Madawaksa; Our Lady of the Valley Parish, Saint Agatha; St. Peter Chanel Parish, Van Buren: www.sjvcatholics.org and Facebook live stream

Good Friday 3 p.m.

Easter Sunday 9 a.m.

Our Lady of Hope Parish, Portland

Good Friday 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 7 a.m., 9 a.m., and 5 p.m.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Windham/St. Anne Parish, Gorham/St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Westbrook: Live stream here

Good Friday 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 10:30 a.m.

Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Dexter/St. Agnes Parish, Pittsfield: www.ourladyofthesnowsme.org and Facebook live stream

Good Friday 6 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 10:30 a.m.

Parish of the Ascension of the Lord, Kittery: Facebook live stream

Good Friday 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 9 a.m.

Parish of the Holy Eucharist, Falmouth: Facebook live stream

Good Friday 5:30 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Parish of the Holy Savior, Rumford: Facebook live stream

Good Friday 6 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 9:30 a.m.

Parish of the Precious Blood, Caribou: Facebook live stream

Good Friday 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 9 a.m.

Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord, Old Town: Facebook live stream

Good Friday 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 9:30 a.m.

Parish of the Transfiguration of the Lord, Bar Harbor/St. Joseph Parish, Ellsworth/Stella Maris Parish, Bucksport: Facebook live stream

Easter Vigil 8 p.m. (video posted an hour after the conclusion)

Easter Sunday 8 a.m.

Parishes of the Western Maine Lakes & Foothills: www.cluster30.org and Facebook live stream

Good Friday 6 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 9 a.m.

Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes (Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sacred Heart/St. Dominic, St. Christopher, St. Louis, St. Peter)

Good Friday 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 10 a.m.

Prince of Peace Parish, Lewiston, and Holy Trinity Parish, Lisbon Falls:

www.princeofpeace.me and Facebook live stream

Good Friday 6 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 8 a.m.

St. Bartholomew Parish, Cape Elizabeth/St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Scarborough/St. John and Holy Cross Parish, South Portland:

Facebook live stream and www.cluster22.org

Good Friday 3:30 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 7:30 a.m.

St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, Camden: Facebook and YouTube live streams

Good Friday 6:30 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 11 a.m.

St. John Vianney Parish, Fort Kent: WFK-TV

Good Friday 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 8 a.m.

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, Calais: Facebook live stream

Good Friday 6 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 9 a.m.

St. Mary of the Visitation, Houlton/St. Agnes Parish, Island Falls: YouTube live

Good Friday 3 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 9 a.m.

St. Matthew Parish, Limerick: Facebook live stream

Good Friday 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 9 a.m.

St. Michael Parish, Augusta: Facebook and YouTube live streams

Good Friday 6 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 8 a.m.

St. Paul and the Apostle Parish, Bangor: Facebook live stream

Good Friday 6 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 7 a.m., 8 a.m., and 10:30 a.m.

St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Sanford: Facebook live stream

Good Friday 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday 9:30 a.m.

