WISCASSET, Maine — The former Ledges Inn will open its doors during Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest. The Inn was built in 1845 but has been closed to the public for several years.

From 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. on both Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7, visitors can enjoy the historic inn with afternoon tea and live music. There will also be finger sandwiches, sweet items, and other warm beverages. The menu is fixed with a cost of $10 per person, which can be paid at the event, and all proceeds from the Holiday Tea will be used by the Wiscasset Congregational Church to support its community programs.

On Saturday from 11-3, Santa and Fritz-the-Reindeer-Dog (pictured below) will also be available for visits at the Inn.

Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest

On Sunday, Dec. 8 there will be a community Snow Ball from 7 P.M. to 10 P.M.

According to event organizer Michelle Peele, the Inn's front parlor will be decorated with greens, garlands, and candles in the windows. More information and a full schedule of events can be found on the event's website.

