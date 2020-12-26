Kayaking Santa bringing holiday cheer even after Christmas

A Rumford man who works to help those in need during the holiday season is also working to make people smile.

RUMFORD, Maine — A Rumford man is doing his part to spread some Christmas cheer, even after the big day.

Gary Dolloff was seen Saturday morning, dressed as Santa paddling a kayak!

Dolloff said he planned to dress up as Mr. Claus on Christmas Day but because of the weather he decided to wait a day.

Dressing up as Santa isn't the only thing this man does to spread good will in his community, he does a lot of community outreach in the Rumford area, too.

He takes part in a Pay it Forward Program. Every Christmas, he helps people in need with things like getting oil to heat their homes or rental assistance. He says he tries to do things that other people aren't doing and since so many people do toy and warm clothing drives, he tries to do something different!