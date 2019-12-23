MAINE, USA — Dr. Jessica Meir is on the International Space Station, but she still has the holiday season to bring her back to Earth.
On Sunday, the Caribou-native tweeted a picture of her feet in some festive socks, with a pretty unique background.
This is Dr. Meir's first mission into space. She was one half of the first all-female spacewalk team with Astronaut Christina Koch.
Meir was born and raised in Caribou. She graduated from Caribou High School in 1995.
RELATED: Sen. Collins leads resolution honoring first all-female spacewalk
RELATED: While Mainers celebrate Thanksgiving, Jessica Meir shares glimpse at 'Space-giving'
RELATED: Two Maine astronauts to be in space at the same time
RELATED: Astronaut Dr. Jessica Meir talks to hometown from space