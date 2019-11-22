MAINE, Maine — Maine's cities and towns are beginning to decorate and celebrate the holiday season.

On Thursday Portland's tree carefully made its way through the downtown to Monument Square.

The tree that comes in at 55 feet tall and 30 feet wide was cut down in Deering Oaks park and will be decorated with more than 5,000 LED lights according to the Portland city arborist, Jeff Tarling.

A tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 29 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

And in Waterville, a couple of farmers from Hornbeam Farm in Mount Vernon donated a 27-foot Fraser fir to the city.

Santa will turn on its lights Friday, December 29 at the Riverwalk Head of Falls following the Parade of Lights downtown.

And there are even more trees in Bangor where the Anah Shrine Temple's annual Feztival of Trees kicked off Thursday.

Local businesses donated beautifully decorated trees for people to come and enjoy and be raffled off.

The Feztival runs through December 1.

So get in the holiday spirit and enjoy all the events and decorations near you.

