Husson University prepares Thanksgiving meals for elderly and disabled Bangor residents

COVID-19 and a rainy Thanksgiving morning did not stop neighbors and organizations from helping those in need of a hot Thanksgiving meal.

BANGOR, Maine — Chefs and volunteers from Husson University's dining services team worked Thanksgiving morning to make almost 100 Thanksgiving classic meals for some of the elderly, low-income, and homebound neighbors who live just across the street from the university.

The meal included turkey with gravy, stuffing, squash, green peas and veggies, cranberry sauce, a loaf of bread, and pie for dessert.

Thanksgiving is a holiday where people celebrate the bounties of the season. “It’s not a time of year when we usually think about what it means to be an elderly or disabled person, on a fixed income, who lives alone and struggles to pay the bills,” says Bob Sedgwick, the director of dining services at Husson University.

Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃 The turkey, stuffing & gravy smells delicious at @HussonU. Volunteers are now delivering almost 100 meals to elderly, low-income and disabled neighbors who live on Bradford Commons and Kenduskeag Terrace. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/aCY5oyx1yR — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) November 26, 2020

“For many of these individuals, food insecurity is a daily challenge. Here at Husson, our campus culture emphasizes the importance of character and humility. So, when the opportunity presented itself to make Thanksgiving better for some struggling members of our community, we jumped at the chance to be involved,” says Sedgwick.