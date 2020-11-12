How to have the holiday conversation with family

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb, many people are trying to decide how to best handle the holiday season.

MAINE, USA — It's the most wonderful time of the year, except this year, dozens of family members will likely not be gathered around the tree. Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Maine CDC director Doctor Nirav Shah encouraged Mainers to stay vigilant.

"We've gotta make sure that those discreet bubbles that we have don't turn into one big dome that allows for transmission to occur from family to family to family," he said.

Now, many people are having what Saturday Night Live is calling, the Christmas Conversation.

Real footage of telling your parents you won’t be able to come home for Christmas this year. pic.twitter.com/GGh9WgV0ll — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 6, 2020

Sarah Maloney is a licensed clinical social worker who works primarily with couples and families. She said it's imporant to talk to your family about how to best celebrate the holiday.

"I think it's really important to communicate about what you're comfortable with and what you're not comfortable with," she said. "We need to really be mindful about what is important to our needs."

We may not be gathering in large groups this year, but there are still ways to show your family you care. Maloney suggests sending thoughtful gifts or care packages and try to see your loved ones' faces and keep family traditions alive using technology.

For some families, gathering together safely is an option.

Maloney says she's heard people who are quarantining and getting tested before seeing loved ones.

"Some people are doing a really wonderful job on how to responsibly do this," Maloney said.