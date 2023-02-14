How a flower shop in Windham is handling Valentine's Day chaos

"Today is [our] Black Friday," one local florist said.

WINDHAM, Maine — If you still need to get your special someone roses for Valentine's Day, hopefully, you called ahead.

Today is notably the busiest day for flower shops, from what goes into making hundreds of bouquets to all the deliveries that need to happen in 24 hours.

"Today is [our] Black Friday," Rhonda Davis, owner of Windham Flower Shop, said.

Phones were ringing off the hook all morning while orders were being taken and flowers were being run out the door.

"The craziness comes from the last-minute shoppers," Davis said.

Although she knows how to handle the chaos, she said she's been doing this every Valentine's Day for the last 35 years.

"I am aware of them, I am prepared for this, it's an all-man holiday, they come in frightened and scared and stand by the door," Davis said.

Davis and her team prepared nearly 500 bouquets for the big day with hundreds of scheduled deliveries. At least 200 of those bouquets are usually sold to last-minute buyers.

Wayne Sprague works part-time at the Windham Flower Shop and spent the day delivering flowers and brightening people's day.

"We're off to our delivery, time to spread some joy," Sprague said.

Few realize how much hard work goes into each bouquet.

"Controlled chaos is what we call that shop on days like today," Sprague added.

