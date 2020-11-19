Holiday trees start going up in Maine communities

It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays as a couple of Maine's largest cities get up their holiday trees Thursday morning.
A 39 ft. balsam fir was hoisted up in downtown Bangor. The tree came from Dan Sprague, a Mainer who has been donating the city's tree for the past 25 years.
"It's a nice thing to do for the city," Sprague says. "A lot of people enjoy it."
In Portland, a 40 ft. balsam fir was put up. This one was donated by Hilary and James Shorey and was chopped down right in Portland on Florida Ave.
Portland's annual tree lighting ceremony has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the tree will be illuminated on the morning of Black Friday.
A Tree Cam of Monument Square can be seen online 24/7. You can find that HERE.