Holiday trees start going up in Maine communities

With a year where so many things are different, it's good to see some traditions stay the same. Bangor and Portland hoisted up their holiday trees Thursday morning.

A 39 ft. balsam fir was hoisted up in downtown Bangor. The tree came from Dan Sprague, a Mainer who has been donating the city's tree for the past 25 years.

"It's a nice thing to do for the city," Sprague says. "A lot of people enjoy it."

.⁦@CityofBangorME⁩ and ⁦@CityPortland⁩ are putting up their holiday trees today. This morning on ⁦@newscentermaine⁩ I’ll tell you when they’re going up and how you can watch the action! 🎄#wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/quN9wvA7De — Alex Haskell (@AlexHaskellTV) November 19, 2020

In Portland, a 40 ft. balsam fir was put up. This one was donated by Hilary and James Shorey and was chopped down right in Portland on Florida Ave.

Portland's annual tree lighting ceremony has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the tree will be illuminated on the morning of Black Friday.

A Tree Cam of Monument Square can be seen online 24/7. You can find that HERE.

The @CityofBangorME’s holiday tree has arrived and should be up soon in West Market Square! It looks like a good one!🎄#NEWSCENTERMaine #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/7tG1ugYFhc — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) November 19, 2020