Holiday season lights a bright spot amid pandemic resurgence

From Maine to California, more lights shows have launched during the pandemic, and they’re more elaborate than ever.
Decorative holiday lights are displayed at the Cumberland Fair Grounds, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Cumberland, Maine. From Maine to California, more of these events have launched during the crisis, and they're more elaborate than ever. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

MAINE, USA — The holiday season is shining brightly despite COVID-19. 

From Maine to California, more lights shows have launched during the pandemic, and they’re more elaborate than ever.

David Fred, the owner of Indiana-based Winterland Inc., said his events at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway both saw increases of more than 200% last year. 

Others are drawing on that kind of success. Industry officials say the events offer a safe activity where people can enjoy a holiday spectacle either outside on foot or from the comfort of a vehicle.

