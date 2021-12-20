Holiday season lights a bright spot amid pandemic resurgence

From Maine to California, more lights shows have launched during the pandemic, and they’re more elaborate than ever.

MAINE, USA — The holiday season is shining brightly despite COVID-19.

David Fred, the owner of Indiana-based Winterland Inc., said his events at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway both saw increases of more than 200% last year.

Others are drawing on that kind of success. Industry officials say the events offer a safe activity where people can enjoy a holiday spectacle either outside on foot or from the comfort of a vehicle.

