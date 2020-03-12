Holiday light display pays tribute to Northern Light EMMC's NICU

Every year the Hathaways create a light show to honor the hard work doctors and nurses do to help save babies' lives in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

VEAZIE, Maine — If this week's wind storm did a number on your holiday lights, imagine being the Hathaway family, who had to redo parts of their big display at Veazie Community School. Now, more than 55,000 lights will help kick off the holiday season, from Wednesday night until the end of the month.

Rick Hathway spent Wednesday morning putting things back together. The Hathaways used to put up their display at their house in Bangor, but sold their house and moved to Veazie. Veazie Community School offered to host the magical display, and the students couldn't be happier about it.

"In small communities such as Veazie, the school really is the heart of the community, and as a focal point, it really makes sense that that shining star be placed right on the school," says Matthew Cyr, principal of Veazie Community School.

"People need to smile, people need to have a good holiday season!" says Hathaway.

The light display is free to visit but if you would like to donate, all of the proceeds will benefit Eastern Maine Medical Center's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, a place near and dear to the Hathaway family.

"The NICU is very close to us as our sons were born 29 weeks premature and Warren spent 29 days in the NICU, and his brother Alex passed away early off in his battle," says Rick Hathaway.

"Oftentimes they need respiratory help, or respiratory support and that often is in the form of placing a breathing tube in a critically small newborn," says Dr. Jay Hagerty, medical director of the NICU at EMMC.

The NICU at EMMC cares for about 500 newborns a year.

The Hathaways will be forever thankful for the hard work of the men and women at the unit that we're able to help bring their son, Warren home, after spending 51 days in the NICU.

"It's just a way for us to be able to give back to them and to the work that they do," says Hathway.

The show this year features over one mile of extension cords, as well as Christmas trees, leaping arches, and different 3-minute songs that are synchronized with the display.

Rick Hathaway is busy fixing some of the light displays knocked down by the wind storm. The Hathaway holiday light display will kick off tonight @VeazieCS! Every year the Hathaway’s raise money for @NorthernLightH Neaonatal Intensive Care Unit. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/uIfFn27s4d — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) December 2, 2020

The dancing light show runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from December 2 to December 11, and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. from December 12 to December 26.

You can drop your donation at the Christmas stocking at the front of the display or you can send a check payable to: