Holiday cheer returns to Hadlock Field after two-year hiatus

PORTLAND, Maine — Santa Claus is coming to town — Portland, that is.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Portland Sea Dogs will be hosting their Holiday at Hadlock event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to a news release.

The event will be free and open to the public, the release stated.

Santa Claus is scheduled to make an appearance at 11 a.m. on Hadlock Field, flown in by helicopter, ELF One, from the North Pole.

In addition, other activities will include festive arts and crafts, games, holiday sweets, photo opportunities, and of course, a visit from Slugger the Sea Dog, according to the release.

Attendees are encouraged to make a toy donation to the Toys-for-Tots program. Donations will be collected by the Marines at the event.