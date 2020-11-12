Hanukkah celebrations look different this year

"You really just want to be able to celebrate in safety, better we should miss a little this year and celebrate later together," says Rabbi Darah Lerner.

MAINE, USA — Hanukkah is a holiday that celebrates resilience and light in dark times.

"I think this year more than any other year, both of those things are important," Rabbi Darah Lerner of Congregation Beth El in Bangor said.

Thursday marks the first night of Hanukkah.

The eight-day "festival of lights" is typically celebrated with a menorah lighting, prayers, family, food, and games. This year, all of those things will happen but some synagogues are doing it from the safety of their home.

Hanukkah commemorates the rededication of the second temple.

"All Jews were being religiously oppressed. The Maccabees rose and won, and so they were able to liberate the temple in Jerusalem and ultimately rededicate it," Lerner said.

It celebrates the victory for freedom in those dark times. The miracle of the oil commemorates the little oil the Macabbes found as they were getting ready to rededicate the temple. It wasn't supposed to be enough to last long enough to do the dedication.

"What was the miracle? There are two. One is that they tried to light this very small amount and that it last, trying what seemed like an impossible task, and two, it lasted," Rabbi Lerner said.

Hannukah means dedication. That freedom, resilience, and light will be celebrated by many Jewish homes a little different this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Jewish community members will light their Hanukkah menorah for eight nights, typically eat fried foods to celebrate the oil lasting eight days.

Rabbi Lerner encourages people to celebrate virtually or just with their close family members. "We are having a different member of our community play host every night via Zoom," Rabbi Lerner said.

Rabbi Lerner says the right answer this year is to call somebody you think might be alone and celebrate the holiday together virtually.

"Much like the other holidays, we are staying home and we are encouraging home-based activities, as opposed to communal ones. You really just want to be able to celebrate in safety, so I would just encourage you to keep that in mind because better we should miss that this year and celebrate later together," Rabbi Lerner said.

Another thing you can do this year is to reach out to other congregation members to celebrate the holiday virtually with you and your family.

"We are also doing outreach, like sending things to our congregations to keep congregants in touch," Rabbi Lerner said.

"Hanukkah has a food piece that I think qualifies as the toughest, Latkes or Suvganiot. There is something about that food piece that is going to be the really hard part, as well as being physically present," Rabbi Lerner said.