40 new Hallmark Christmas movies coming this year

DENVER — Thanksgiving may be a month away but we can all be thankful for 40 new Hallmark Christmas movies coming this holiday season.
"Hallmark Channel" and "Hallmark Movies & Mysteries" have revealed a schedule of brand-new Christmas movies for 2022.
Hallmark Channel will debut 31 new "Countdown to Christmas" originals and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut nine new movies in their "Miracles of Christmas" lineup.
Hallmark legends Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney, Jodie Sweetin, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Holly Robinson Peete and Luke Macfarlane all have Christmas films this season.
New movies air every Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Hallmark, while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries debuts new flicks on Saturday nights.
Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries begin their around-the-clock Christmas schedule on Friday, Oct. 21.
Here are some of the 40 new Christmas movies you'll be watching this season:
Countdown to Christmas
Hallmark Channel
Noel Next Door
- Natalie Hall, Corey Sevier
- Friday, Oct. 21
We Wish You a Married Christmas
- Marisol Nichols, Kristoffer Polaha
- Saturday, Oct. 22
A Kismet Christmas
- Sarah Ramos, Carlos Marks, Marilu Henner
- Sunday, Oct. 23
A Cozy Christmas Inn
- Jodie Sweetin, David O'Donnell
- Friday, Oct. 28
Jolly Good Christmas
- Reshma Shetty, Will Kemp
- Saturday, Oct. 29
Ghosts of Christmas Always
- Kim Matula, Ian Harding, Beth Leavel
- Sunday, Oct. 30
A Magical Christmas Village
- Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane, Marlo Thomas
- Friday, Nov. 4
Lights, Camera, Christmas!
- Kimberley Sustad, John Brotherton
- Saturday, Nov. 5
All Saints Christmas
- Ledisi, Roger Cross
- Sunday, Nov. 6
In Merry Measure
- Patti Murin, Brendan Penny, Jennifer Robertson
- Friday, Nov. 11
The Royal Nanny
- Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte, Greta Scacchi
- Saturday, Nov. 12
Christmas at the Golden Dragon
- Kara Wang, Osric Chau, Sara Canning
- Sunday, Nov. 13
Inventing the Christmas Prince
- Tamera Mowry-Housley, Ronnie Rowe Jr.
- Friday, Nov. 18
Three Wish Men and a Baby
- Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Margaret Collin
- Saturday, Nov. 19
When I Think of Christmas
- Shenae Grimes-Beech, Niall Matter, Beth Broderick
- Sunday, Nov. 20
My Southern Family Christmas
- Jaicy Elliott, Bruce Campbell, Ryan Rottman, Moira Kelly
- Thursday, Nov. 24
#Xmas
- Clare Bowen, Brant Daugherty
- Friday, Nov. 25
A Royal Corgi Christmas
- Hunter King, Jordan Renzo
- Friday, Nov. 25
A Tale of Two Christmases
- Kat Barrell, Chandler Massey, Evan Roderick
- Saturday, Nov. 26
Haul Out the Holly
- Lacey Chabert, Wes Brown, Ellen Travolta, Stephen Tobolowsky
- Saturday, Nov. 26
A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe
- Rachel Boston, Victor Webster
- Sunday, Nov. 27
A Holiday Spectacular
- Ginna Claire Mason, Derek Klena, Eve Plum, Ann-Margret
- Sunday, Nov. 27
A Big Fat Christmas
- Shannon Chan-Kent, Shannon Kook, Tia Carrere, Jack Wagner
- Friday, Dec. 2
A Fabled Holiday
- Brooke D'Orsay, Ryan Paevey
- Saturday, Dec. 3
Undercover Holiday
- Noemi Gonzalez, Stephen Huszar
- Sunday, Dec. 4
The Most Colorful Time of the Year
- Katrina Bowden, Christopher Russell
- Friday, Dec. 9
Christmas Class Reunion
- Aimee Teegarden, Tanner Novlan
- Saturday, Dec. 10
The Holiday Sitter
- Jonathan Bennett, George Krissa, Chelsea Hobbs
- Sunday, Dec. 11
Holiday Heritage
- Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell, Holly Robinson Peete
- Friday, Dec. 16
'Twas the Night Before Christmas
- Torrey DeVitto, Zane Holtz
- Saturday, Dec. 17
Hanukkah on Rye
- Jeremy Jordan, Yael Grobglas, Lisa Loeb
- Sunday, Dec. 18
Miracles of Christmas
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
We Need a Little Christmas
- Erica Durance, Patrick Sabongui, Lynn Whitfield
- Saturday, Oct. 22
Christmas Bedtime Stories
- Erin Cahill, Steve Lund, Charlie Weber
- Saturday, Oct. 29
A Maple Valley Christmas
- Peyton List, Andrew Walker
- Saturday, Nov. 5
Our Italian Christmas Memories
- Sarah Power, Beau Bridges
- Saturday, Nov. 12
Long Lost Christmas
- Taylor Cole, Benjamin Ayres
- Saturday, Nov. 19
Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas
- Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes, Tenille Townes
- Saturday, Nov. 26
The Holiday Stocking
- Nadine Ellis, B.J. Britt, Karon Riley
- Saturday, Dec. 3
The Gift of Peace
- Nikki LeLoach, Brennan Elliott
- Saturday, Dec. 10
Five More Minutes: Moments Like These
- Ashley Williams, Lucas Bryan
- Saturday, Dec. 17
To see the complete Hallmark Christmas schedule, and watch previews for the festive flicks, visit HallmarkChannel.com/Christmas.
