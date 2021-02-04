Good Friday church services near you

Looking to attend an in-person or virtual church service on Good Friday? Check out this town-by-town guide.

MAINE, USA — For many Mainers, the next few days are all about Easter. But before we get to the holiday on Sunday, some will want to attend church services on Good Friday.

According to state religious gathering guidelines, indoor gatherings can host 50 percent of permitted occupancy or 50 people (or 5 people per 1,000 square feet for retail establishments), whichever is greater.

Outdoor gatherings can host 75 percent of permitted occupancy.

Due to these guidelines, the following list compiled by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland includes both in-person and livestream service options.

Ashland

Parish of the Precious Blood:

St. Mark Church, 13 Allen Farm Road– Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 3 p.m.

Auburn

Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish:

Sacred Heart Church, 8 Sacred Heart Place - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6 p.m.

Pre-registration is not required.

Augusta

St. Michael Parish:

St. Augustine Church, 75 Northern Avenue – Morning Prayer at 7:30 a.m.

St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 41 Western Avenue – Living Stations of the Cross at 10 a.m. presented by St. Michael School students (livestreamed only); Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m. (In person and livestreamed); and Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 7 p.m.

To register to attend the Passion service, visit https://stmichaelmaine.org/signup-for-mass or call the parish office at 207-623-8823.

Bangor

St. Paul the Apostle Parish:

St. John Church, 217 York Street - Stations of the Cross at Noon

St. Mary Church, 768 Ohio Street - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 4 p.m. (Livestreamed)

Bar Harbor

Parish of the Transfiguration of the Lord:

Holy Redeemer Church, 56 Mount Desert Street - Tenebrae service at 8:30 a.m., Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m., and celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6:30 p.m.

Bath

All Saints Parish:

St. Mary Church, 144 Lincoln Street – Celebration of Our Lord’s Passion at 7 p.m.

To register to attend the service, call the parish office at 207-725-2624

Belfast

St. Brendan the Navigator Parish:

St. Francis of Assisi Church, 81 Court Street – Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6:30 p.m.

Benedicta

St. Benedict Parish:

St. Benedict Church, 1063 Benedicta Road - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 7 p.m.

Call the Christ the Divine Mercy Parish office at 207-746-3333 to register to attend.

Biddeford

Good Shepherd Parish:

St. Joseph Church, 178 Elm Street - Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m. and Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 7 p.m. (Also livestreamed)

Register for the Celebration of the Passion at Good Shepherd Parish | Saco, ME

Boothbay Harbor

All Saints Parish:

Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 82 Atlantic Avenue – Celebration of Our Lord’s Passion at 7 p.m.

To register to attend the service, call the parish office at 207-725-2624

Brewer

St. Paul the Apostle Parish:

St. Teresa Church, 425 South Main Street - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6 p.m.

Brunswick

All Saints Parish:

St. John the Baptist Church, 39 Pleasant Street - Celebration of Our Lord’s Passion at 7 p.m.

To register to attend the service, call the parish office at 207-725-2624

Bucksport

Stella Maris Parish:

St. Vincent de Paul Church, 60 Franklin Street - Stations of the Cross at 2 p.m. followed by the celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 3 p.m.

Calais

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish:

Immaculate Conception Church, 31 Calais Avenue - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 7 p.m.

Camden

St. Brendan the Navigator Parish:

Our Lady of Good Hope Church, 7 Union Street - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6:30 p.m.

Cape Elizabeth

St. John Paul II Parish:

St. Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights Road - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 3:30 p.m.

Visit www.jp2me.org to register or call the parish office at 207-883-0334.

Caribou

Parish of the Precious Blood:

Holy Rosary Church, 34 Vaughn Street - Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m.

Dexter

Our Lady of the Snows Parish:

St. Anne Church, 64 Free Street - Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m. and Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 7 p.m.

East Millinocket

Christ the Divine Mercy Parish:

St. Martin of Tours, 39 Colby Street - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 5 p.m.\

St. Peter, 58 Cedar Street - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 3 p.m.

Call the parish office at 207-746-3333 to register to attend.

Ellsworth

St. Joseph Parish:

St. Joseph Church, 231 Main Street - Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m. and Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6:30 p.m. (Also livestreamed)

Pre-registration is not required.

Falmouth

Parish of the Holy Eucharist:

Holy Martyrs of North America Church, 266 Foreside Road, Falmouth – Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Livestream available at the parish website and Facebook page for both services.

Visit the parish website to register to attend the services. The deadline is March 21.

Farmington

St. Joseph Parish:

St. Joseph Church, 133 Middle Street - Stations of the Cross at Noon

Fort Fairfield

Parish of the Precious Blood:

St. Denis Church, 143 Main Street – Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m. and Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6 p.m.

Fort Kent

St. John Vianney Parish:

St. Louis Church, 26 East Main Street - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 7 pm.

To register to attend the service, call the parish office at (207) 834-5656.

Freeport

Parish of the Holy Eucharist:

St. Jude Church, 134 Main Street, Freeport – Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 7 p.m.

Visit the parish website to register to attend the services. The deadline is March 21.

Fryeburg

St. Joseph Parish:

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 857 Main Street – Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6 p.m.

Registration links will be accessible on the parish’s website and Facebook page on March 22.

Gardiner

St. Michael Parish:

St. Joseph Church, 110 School Street – Morning prayer at 8:30 a.m., Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m., and Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 7 p.m.

To register to attend the services, visit https://stmichaelmaine.org/signup-for-mass or call the parish office at 207-623-8823.

Gorham

St. Anne Parish:

St. Anne Church, 299 Main Street – Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 7 p.m.

Hamlin

St. Peter Chanel Parish:

St. Joseph Church, Route 1A – Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 3 p.m.

To register to attend the service, contact the parish office at (207) 868-2718 or stpeterchanelparish@portlanddiocese.org. Also, visit the parish website for a printable registration form.

Houlton

St. Mary of the Visitation Parish:

St. Mary of the Visitation Church, 110 Military Street - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6 p.m.

To register to attend, visit www.maryagnespaul.org or call the parish office at 207-532-2871.

Howland

Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish:

St. Leo the Great Church, 16 River Road - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6 p.m.

To register for Mass, call the parish office at (207) 794-6333.

Island Falls

St. Agnes Parish:

St. Agnes Church, 76 Sewall Street - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 4:30 p.m.

To register to attend, visit www.maryagnespaul.org or call the parish office at 207-532-2871.

Jay

St. Rose of Lima Parish:

St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street - Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m. and Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6 p.m.

To make a reservation to attend Good Friday services, visit the parish website.

Kennebunk

Holy Spirit Parish:

St. Martha Church, 30 Portland Road - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 3 p.m. (Also livestreamed)

To reserve a seat at St. Martha Church, call 207-985-6252.

Kittery

Parish of the Ascension of the Lord:

St. Raphael Church, 6 Whipple Road, Kittery - Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m. (Also livestreamed)

Lewiston

Prince of Peace Parish:

Basilica of Ss. Peter & Paul, 122 Ash Street – Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6 p.m. (livestreamed at the parish website and Facebook page)

Holy Cross Church, 1080 Lisbon Street – Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6:30 p.m.

Limerick

St. Matthew Parish:

St. Matthew Church, 19 Dora Lane - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 7 p.m. and Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m. (both also livestreamed)

To register to attend the Good Friday service, call the parish office at (207) 793-2244 or visit stmatthewlimerick.org.

Lincoln

Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish:

St. Mary of Lourdes Church, 142 Main Street - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6 p.m.

To register for Mass, call the parish office at (207) 794-6333.

Lyman

Good Shepherd Parish:

St. Philip Church, 404 Goodwins Mills Avenue - Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m.

Machias

St. Peter the Fisherman Parish:

Holy Name of Jesus Church, 8 Free Street - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 3 p.m.

To register to attend the Passion service, visit the parish website.

Madawaska

Notre Dame du Mont Carmel Parish:

St. Thomas Aquinas, 337 St. Thomas Street - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6 p.m.

To register to attend the service, call the parish office at (207) 728-7531 or email notredamedumontcarmel@portlanddiocese.org. Also, visit the parish website for a printable registration form.

Mars Hill

Parish of the Precious Blood:

St. Joseph Church, 17 Main Street – Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 3 p.m.

Millinocket

Christ the Divine Mercy Parish:

St. Martin of Tours, 39 Colby Street - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 5 p.m.

Call the parish office at 207-746-3333 to register to attend.

North Caribou

Parish of the Precious Blood:

Sacred Heart Church, 1143 Van Buren Road – Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 3 p.m.

Norway

St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish:

St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 32 Paris Street – Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6 p.m.

Registration links will be accessible on the parish’s website and Facebook page on March 22.

Old Orchard Beach

Good Shepherd Parish:

St. Margaret Church, 6 Saco Avenue - Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m.

Old Town

Holy Family Church, 429 Main Street - Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m. and Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at. 7 p.m. (Also livestreamed)

Register here to attend the Passion Service or call the parish office at (207) 827-4000. Pre-registration is not required to attend the Stations of the Cross.

Patten

St. Agnes Parish:

St. Paul Church, 34 Katahdin Street - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 3 p.m.

To register to attend, visit www.maryagnespaul.org or call the parish office at 207-532-2871.

Pittsfield

St. Agnes Parish:

St. Agnes Church, 238 Detroit Street - Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m.

Portage

Parish of the Precious Blood:

Our Lady of the Lake Church, 2111 Portage Road (Route 11) – Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6 p.m.

Portland

Our Lady of Hope Parish:

St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 7 p.m. (Also livestreamed)

To register, call the parish office at 207-797-7026

Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes:

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street – Office of Readings and Morning Prayer with Bishop Robert Deeley at 7:30 a.m., Stations of the Cross at 12:15 p.m., and Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord led by Bishop Deeley at 7 p.m. (Also livestreamed)

Sacred Heart Church, 65 Mellen Street – Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6 p.m. (Spanish)

St. Peter Church, 72 Federal Street – Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 3 p.m.

Pre-registration is not required.

Presque Isle

Parish of the Precious Blood:

Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 333 Main Street – Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6 p.m. (Livestreamed)

Rangeley

Our Lady of the Lakes Parish:

St. Luke Church, 19 Lake Street- Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 3 p.m.

To make a reservation to attend the Passion service at St. Luke Church, call Gerry Bush at (207) 864-2601, Monday-Wednesday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rockland

St. Brendan the Navigator Parish:

St. Bernard Church, 150 Broadway – Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6:30 p.m.

Rumford

Parish of the Holy Savior:

St. Athanasius & St. John Church, 126 Maine Avenue - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6 p.m. (Also livestreamed)

Pre-registration is not required.

Sabattus

Prince of Peace Parish:

Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 131 High Street – Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 5:30 p.m.

Saco

Good Shepherd Parish:

Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main Street - Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m.

Saint Agatha

Our Lady of the Valley Parish:

St. Agatha Church, 379 Main Street – Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6 p.m.

To register to attend the Passion service, call the parish office at (207) 728-7531 or email ourladyofthevalley@portlanddiocese.org. Also visit the parish website for a printable registration form.

Sanford

St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish:

Holy Family Church, 66 North Avenue - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 7 p.m. (Also livestreamed).

To attend the Passion service, register here or call the parish office at (207) 324-2420.

Scarborough

St. John Paul II Parish:

St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 7 p.m.

Visit www.jp2me.org to register or call the parish office at 207-883-0334.

Skowhegan

Christ the King Parish:

Notre Dame de Lourdes Church, 273 Water Street - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6:30 p.m.

To register for the service, call (207) 431-1299.

South Berwick

Parish of the Ascension of the Lord:

Our Lady of the Angels Church, 162 Agamenticus Road, South Berwick - Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m. and Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 7 p.m.)

South Portland

St. John Paul II Parish:

Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 7 p.m.

Visit www.jp2me.org to register or call the parish office at 207-883-0334.

Stockholm

Parish of the Precious Blood:

St. Theresa Church, 239 Main Street - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 3 p.m.

Stratton

Our Lady of the Lakes Parish:

St. John Church, 76 Main Street, Stratton - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6 p.m.

To make a reservation to attend the Passion service at St. John Church, call Patty Simpson at (207) 246-4892, Monday-Wednesday 9 a.m. to noon

Van Buren

St. Peter Chanel Parish:

St. Bruno – St. Remi Church, 174 Main Street – Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6 p.m.

To register to attend the Passion service, contact the parish office at (207) 868-2718 or stpeterchanelparish@portlanddiocese.org. Also visit the parish website for a printable registration form.

Washburn

Parish of the Precious Blood:

St. Catherine Church, 13 McManus Street – Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 3 p.m.

Waterville

Corpus Christi Parish:

Notre Dame Church, 116 Silver Street – Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6 p.m. (Also livestreamed)

Virtual Stations of the Cross will be held at 3 p.m. and may be viewed on the parish's Facebook page.

Wells

Holy Spirit Parish:

St. Mary Church, 236 Eldridge Road - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 7 p.m. (Also livestreamed)

To reserve a seat at St. Mary Church, call 207-646-5605.

Westbrook

St. Anthony of Padua Parish:

St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown Street – Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 3 p.m.

Whitefield

St. Michael Parish:

St. Denis Church, 298 Grand Army Road – Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m.

For registration information, visit https://stmichaelmaine.org/signup-for-mass or call the parish office at 207-623-8823.

Windham

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish:

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 919 Roosevelt Trail – Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 7 p.m. (Also livestreamed)

Winterport

St. Paul the Apostle Parish:

St. Gabriel Church, 435 S. Main Street - Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 6 p.m.

Winthrop

St. Michael Parish:

St. Francis Xavier Church, 130 U.S. Route 133 – Morning prayer at 8 a.m., Stations of the Cross at 3 p.m., and Celebration of the Passion of Our Lord at 7 p.m.

To register to attend the Passion service, visit https://stmichaelmaine.org/signup-for-mass or call the parish office at 207-623-8823.

York

Parish of the Ascension of the Lord: