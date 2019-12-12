SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Gifford’s Famous Ice Cream donated 25 gallons of ice cream to the Patriots Foundation’s 26th Annual Children’s Holiday Party yesterday.

Over 250 children in need from all over New England gathered at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, Dec.10 to celebrate the holidays.

The Gifford’s family donated both Dough Your Job, the new Patriots-themed flavor unveiled this fall, and another favorite flavor, Old Fashioned Vanilla.

“As a family-focused company, we immediately wanted to join our partner The New England Patriots in providing these children something special to enjoy and remember this holiday season,” Lindsay Skilling, CEO of Gifford’s Famous Ice Cream said.

The party also included holiday-themed games involving Patriots players, cheerleaders, and the mascot, Pat Patriot. The children also received player autographs and gifts, as well as a chance to meet Santa.

Gifford’s Famous Ice Cream was named the Official Ice Cream of the New England Patriots in July.