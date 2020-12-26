Get rid of your holiday tree safely

Christmas is over so now it's time to take down the holiday cheer, just be sure you're doing so safely.

MAINE, USA — Christmas has come and gone and many people will spend this weekend putting away decorations and getting rid of trees.

According to Lowes' website, it's safest to remove the tree before it dries out completely to prevent it from starting a fire.

Then Lowes suggests covering it with a large plastic bag and taking it outside.

Experts say never to burn pieces of your tree in a fireplace or wood stove because it can cause chimney fires.