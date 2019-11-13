BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — A highlight of the holiday season for Mainers and visitors from away, the annual Gardens Aglow light extravaganza opens Thursday at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay.

This year – the exhibit’s fifth – staff and volunteers have spent months hanging 650,000 LED lights throughout the gardens.

Organizers expect as many as 115,000 visitors between now and Dec. 31.

Among the displays this year are a variety of fairy houses, working model trains and three moose, including one fondly referred to as ‘Wade,’ standing chest-deep in a pond.

Another highlight is the 'Supernovas' display, with lights depicting fire falling from the sky.

The light show has proved to be so popular in recent years that this year, organizers have capped attendance and tickets will not be available once a night sells out.

NCM

Gardens Aglow runs Thursdays through Sundays until Dec. 19, and then daily through Dec. 31. The exhibit is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.

RELATED: U.S. Postal Service to issue Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens stamp in 2020

RELATED: After expansion, Boothbay's Gardens Aglow expecting 'biggest year yet'

RELATED: Setting up Gardens Aglow at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

RELATED: Gardens Aglow Lighting Contest