BUFFALO, N.Y. — In case you didn't know it, Friday is national Ugly Christmas Sweater Day!

They've become a staple of the holiday season, but there's more to these tacky garments than meets the eye.

For starters, ugly sweaters have been around for a long time.

Back when people used to knit sweaters, experts say they probably created the ugly trend by accident.

It became even more popular in the 80s when, at the time, everyone's favorite TV dad, Bill Huxtable, sported the offbeat originals. He's now traded that in for orange.

Fast forward to the 21st century, where we're all throwing ugly Christmas sweater parties. You can thank two guys in Canada for starting the sweater soiree trend.

The first event was such a hit that parties started popping up all over North America, and being ugly turned into a sport, with party-goers searching for the best sweaters.

And by best, we mean the the ugliest.

