MAINE, Maine — On Thanksgiving day, November 28, several churches across Maine will offer a free meal to those struggling financially, the elderly or anyone who needs something good to eat that day.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland made the announcement on Friday, Nov. 15, highlighting locations in Houlton, Kennebunk, Norway and Saco.

A notice posted by St. Mary of the Visitation Parish in Houlton says, “All who want to share in a holiday meal are invited, whether it’s because someone doesn't want to cook a big meal, lives alone, or is struggling financially.”

Here are the locations and what they are providing:

Houlton: St. Mary of the Visitation Parish, on 112 Military Street, is offering a free Thanksgiving meal from noon to 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Kennebunk: St. Martha Church, on 30 Portland Road, will host its 21st annual complimentary Thanksgiving day dinner for community members and guests from noon to 1:30 p.m. The church offers transportation. You can also call ahead to pick up a meal or have one delivered to your home.

Norway: St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, on 32 Paris Street, will provide a free Thanksgiving day dinner at noon.

Saco: Most Holy Trinity Church, on 271 Main Street, will offer a free Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also arrange to pick up or have your free meal delivered. All members of the community are invited to attend.

Caribou: The Knights of Columbus Council #1870, on 357 Washburn Street, is providing a free Thanksgiving dinner for senior citizens only on Sunday, November 24, at 4 p.m.

If you are interested in helping out, most of the churches listed above are in need of volunteers or donations. Please call the parish directly for information.