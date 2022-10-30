Farmington Fright Fest hosts 'Black Out Night', sees high turnout in Maine Halloween tourists

Farmington Fright Fest pulled out all the stops for this year's Halloween. Other haunted houses throughout Maine will have Oct 31 events.

Example video title will go here for this video

FARMINGTON, Maine — Farmington's Fright Fest hosted another successful haunted season this year. Hundreds of visitors from around the country stopped by these last few weekends.

The Patrick family runs the operation and enjoyed seeing the frightened faces of Mainers and tourists alike.

"Halloween to us is not a day in October, It is a lifestyle to us," Cecil Patrick said. "That's what we try to do... it's creepy... you never know what's going on inside."

Darlene Patrick said they saw almost one thousand guests in the span of just one night the other week. She said the season will end on October 30 with a "Black Out" night, where guests have no light but a glow stick.

"Scaring people is so much fun... seeing people have a good time laughing and being scared," Darlene said.

While Farmington's Fright Fest is coming to an end, there are some last-minute celebrations for the actual day of Halloween, October 31, according to Halloween New England.

For parents with small children that aren't ready for a full-on haunting, there is the Not-so-scary Toddler Halloween in Portland. That's at 10 a.m., Monday.

In Livermore Falls, you can attend a Halloween Hoot and Howl Bash.

For Mainers in the County, there is a Presque Isle Haunted Hearse Tour at 6 p.m.

In Lebanon, also for those who get scared easier than others, you can attend a Halloween Night at Haunted Grandview Manor. That begins at 6:30 p.m.