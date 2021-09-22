Experts say to start planning for Thanksgiving now due to supply shortages

Due to supply issues, experts say it may be difficult to find what you want.

NEWFIELD, Maine — It may only be September, but Maine experts advise people to start planning for Thanksgiving and holiday dinners now in order to have it all by mealtime.

At Harris Turkey Farm in West Newfield, all of the turkeys are already reserved, which owner Chase Harris said is unusual.

"We start taking orders for Thanksgiving turkeys the first of June. This year, we sold out in about six weeks. Typically, it's about three months before we sell out," said Harris.

At Spillers' Farm Store in Wells, the owners said they placed orders for turkeys early to make sure they have enough.

"Usually we can place the order the first week of November and still get them, but this year, I received notice that would be a mistake," owner James Spiller said.

It's not just turkeys. Spillers' is also dealing with supply issues that could impact your whole Thanksgiving meal.

"I ordered, for example, 290 items for my delivery today and I received 209," said Spiller.

Harris said he is dealing with the same.

"Most recently graham cracker crumbs, or sliced carrots," said Harris.

They advise people to start shopping now.

"If you are planning on a family gathering, anything you can get ahead of time off the shelf, like dry goods or canned goods, if you use those for your meal, get them while you can because you may not be able to get them," said Harris.