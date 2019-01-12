MAINE, USA — The holiday season has finally arrived, and NEWS CENTER Maine wants all Mainers to know where all the popular holiday events are throughout the state.

Androscoggin County

Saturday, December 14th, 2 – 4 PM



LEWISTON, Acadia Academy Holiday Family Skate

ACADIA Academy Students, Staff, & their immediate families are invited to a festive holiday skate at The Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Saturday, December 7th

AUBURN, Coats and Toys for Kids

Visit Shaw's on Center Street in Auburn to drop of your new or gently used coats and toys for NEWS CENTER Maine's Coats and Toys for Kids drive.

Aroostook County

Saturday, December 7th

Presque Isle, Holiday Light Parade

1st Saturday of Dec: The Light Parade sets off from North Street and proceed to Clukey's Auto Supply for the lighting of the Tree of Hope and then continue to Gentile Hall at the University of Maine at Presque Isle. Hot beverages will be served. Visit https://www.visitmaine.net/page/156/maine-holiday-events for more information.

Cumberland County

Sunday, December 22nd, 5:00 – 11:59 PM

PORTLAND, Magic of Christmas

Tickets for Portland Symphony Orchestra event at Merrill Auditorium, Portland on Sunday 22 December 2019.

Sunday, December 22nd, 5 – 8 PM



PORTLAND, Grand Menorah Lighting at City Hall

The Grand Community Menorah Lighting at City Hall will include live music, food, and fun for the whole family.

Saturday, December 7th

PORTLAND, Coats and Toys for Kids

Visit Pratt Abbot on Forest Avenue in Portland to drop of your new or gently used coats and toys for NEWS CENTER Maine's Coats and Toys for Kids drive.

Franklin County

Friday, December 6th through Sunday, December 8th

Livermore, Olde Fashioned Christmas Festival

December 6-8, Boothby Orchard & Farm Experience a festival of trees, local homemade crafters, and a visit from Santa.

Hancock County

Sunday, December 15th, 9 AM – 2 PM

GOULDSBORO, Holiday Fair in Gouldsboro

A holiday fair featuring vendors, raffles and a bake sale is scheduled at the Gouldsboro Community Center. Stop by for a coffee and pastry or lunch with a friend. Proceeds will be donated to the town of Gouldsboro. Vendors and volunteers are needed. For more information, call 546-6884.

Kennebec County

Sunday, December 8th, 9 AM – 9 PM

FREEPORT, 26th Annual Visit Freeport Sparkle Celebration

Visit Freeport presents one of Maine’s most popular holiday celebrations. The festivities kick off Friday night with a Parade of Lights down Main Street, and the fun continues all week with a NEW Sparkle Market, free horse-drawn wagon rides, visits with Santa, a talking Christmas Tree and much more!

Saturday, December 7th

AUGUSTA, Coats and Toys for Kids

Visit Hannaford on Cony Street in Augusta to drop of your new or gently used coats and toys for NEWS CENTER Maine's Coats and Toys for Kids drive.

WATERVILLE, Coats and Toys for Kids

Visit Hannaford at Elm Plaza in Waterville to drop of your new or gently used coats and toys for NEWS CENTER Maine's Coats and Toys for Kids drive.

Knox County

Sunday, December 1st

UNION, Tree Lighting on Union Common, 6 - 7 PM

The free outdoor fete will offer a bonfire, cocoa, cookies, carols, the arrival of Santa by fire truck, and lighting of 30 trees dotting the common. Bring an item for Come Spring Food Pantry

Thursday, December 5th

CAMDEN, Christmas by the Sea 2019

Thursday to Sunday, December 5 to 8, with events in Camden, Rockport and Lincolnville. The packed schedule includes P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center’s 10th annual Auction for the Animals and Rockport Garden Club’s Holly Berry Fair, concerts, ballet performances, art walks, sales, horse-drawn carriage rides, a parade and tree lighting, and visits by a very busy Santa. CamdenMaineExperience.com has the full schedule.

Friday, December 6th through Saturday, December 7th

THOMASTON, Home for the Holidays Gala and House Tour, December 6 and 7.

The gala is Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Captain William Henderson House, 239 Main Street. Wine, appetizers, and tours of the Greek Revival home, plus silent and live auctions. Tickets are $20 for Thomaston Historical Society members and $24 for everyone else.

On Saturday, the house will be open for tours and the silent auction will continue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tix are $10 for members, $12 for nonmembers, and Friday night tickets are still good. For details on ordering tickets, head to ThomastonHistoricalSociety.com.

Lincoln County

Sunday, December 8th

WISCASSET, Snow Ball in Wiscasset, from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Ledges, 211 Main Street. $25 tix include appetizers, dancing to music by the Salty Dogs, and a cash bar. With a prize for the craziest holiday sweater or outfit.

The party caps Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest, from Friday to Sunday, December 6 to 8, with stores in the village offering Maine-made gifts and the historic Nickels-Sortwell House dressed for the season and offering works by two dozen artisans in the barn out back, with easy check-out at one register. WiscassetHolidayMarketFest.com has details.

Saturday, December 7th

BOOTHBAY, 34th Annual Harbor Lights Festival in Boothbay Harbor

With a craft show at the fire station, Festival of Trees at the opera house, Santa and Mrs. Claus’s arrival by boat, horse-drawn wagon rides, Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, a live Nativity at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, lighted boat parade and wrap-up party at Mine Oyster. Get all the details at BoothbayLights.com.

All December

BOOTHBAY, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens Aglow

Join us to experience the brilliance of New England’s biggest and brightest light display! With over 650,000 lights, witness the transformation of our central gardens into an extravaganza of festive lights in a dramatic display of brilliant color.

EDGECOMB, Magic of Christmas Sale, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at Edgecomb Community Church UCC, 15 Cross Point Road.

Thrifty gift finds, Christmas decor, handcrafted items, and the works of local artisans. With free coffee to lure shoppers to the bake sale table, and for kids, face painting and balloon pop to raise funds for community fuel assistance.

Tuesday, December 14th

WISCASSET, Breakfast with Santa! From 8:00 am - 10:00 am, Wiscasset Community Center, 242 Gardiner Road.

Celebrating the 17th Annual Breakfast with Santa! Bring the whole family and join us for a delicious pancake breakfast with choices of coffee, milk, orange juice or apple juice. Bring your camera for those photo opportunities! Our guest of honor will arrive at 8:30am.

Oxford County

Fri, Dec 13 – Sun, Dec 15

NEWRY, OCSC Feztival of Trees

Come kid off your Christmas season at the 1st Annual Oxford County Shrine Club Feztival of Trees. This event is a fundraiser to enhance our support of Oxford County Shrine club's charitable causes.

Penobscot County

Sunday, December 15th, 10 AM – 12 PM



BANGOR, Hanukkah Party 2019!

The Congregation Beth Israel would like to invite the whole Jewish Community to join them for their annual Hannukah Party! They will have crafts, latkes, dreidels, music, and more!

Saturday, December 7th

MILLINOCKET, 1st Saturday of Dec: Enjoy the festivities in Katahdin with parades, concerts, food, games crafts and good old fun. Visit https://www.visitmaine.net/page/156/maine-holiday-events for more information.

BANGOR, Coats and Toys for Kids

Visit Shaw's on Main Street in Bangor to drop of your new or gently used coats and toys for NEWS CENTER Maine's Coats and Toys for Kids drive.

Piscataquis County

Saturday, December 7th, 8 AM – 8 PM

MILO, 2019 Milo's Hometown Holidays

Events include breakfast with Santa at the Penquis Valley Cafeteria, a craft fair, a corn chowder luncheon, Christmas bingo, a light parade, and much more.

Sagadahoc County

Saturday, December 21st, 7:30 – 9:30 PM

BATH, Don Campbell Christmas (Holiday, Maritime)

Chocolate Church Arts Center is having lifelong Mainer Don Campbell sing favorite Christmas songs.



Somerset County

Thursday, December 12th, 12:00 – 1:30 PM

SKOWHEGAN, Coping with the Holidays - Session 2

Offered by: Hospice Volunteers of Somerset County

“Let my heart find peace and may the peace flow into my world”

The holidays are fast approaching, and if you are grieving any type of loss, it can be an especially difficult time of year. We are offering our second support group session designed to discuss grief and to offer coping strategies for the holiday season. The support group is open to the public and free of charge. Would you consider joining us if this is something that we could help you with?

Waldo County

Sunday December 8th

BELFAST, 4th Annual Festival of Trees at United Farmers Market, Spring Street, From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Music, cookies, a silent auction with items like a South Africa photo safari, and a raffle of decorated Christmas trees with themes like Family Fun, Date Night, and Mom’s Day Off. Santa will be on hand Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is $3 ($2 under 13). Proceeds benefit Belfast Area High School’s Project Graduation.

Friday, December 6th

SEARSPORT, Seacoast Village Christmas at Penobscot Marine Museum, 3:30 - 6:00 PM, 2 Church St.

The celebration will include a gingerbread-lighthouse contest where you can vote for your favorite, a visit from Santa, ornament making, and a 25 percent discount in the museum’s mobile gift shop. The free event will be held in conjunction with Searsport’s annual tree lighting and downtown Holiday Open House.

Washington County

Saturday, December 14th, 5:30 – 6:30 PM

EASTPORT, Eastport Arts Center’s 10th Annual Festival of Trees. This year, the festival’s ‘forest’ of trees include decorating schemes to appeal to: oenophiles, bookworms, Zentangle enthusiasts, art lovers, rock hounds, foodies, fabric art creators, aficionados of jewelry, dog families and globe-trotters.



Tuesday, December 3rd, 4:00 – 4:45 PM

MACHIAS, Family Gifts from the Kitchen

Families are invited to make edible gifts to give over the holidays and learn some healthy eating tips. Jars, ingredients, and samples will be provided.

Friday, December 6th, 9 AM – Sat, Dec 7, 9 AM

BAR HARBOR, Holiday Craft Fair in Bar Harbor

The Island Arts Association’s holding its classic 45th annual Holiday Craft Fair Friday, December 6th from 9 to 5 and Saturday, December 7th from 9 to 3 at Atlantic Oceanside Hotel & Events Center in Bar Harbor. Admission is free and food sale proceeds support MDI YWCA heating costs.

York County

Friday, December 6th, 10 AM – 4 PM

KENNEBUNKPORT, Kennebunkport Christmas Prelude Daytime Trolley Rides

Check out the Seashore Trolley Museum for a fun winter experience. Ride in heated trolleys decked out in holiday greens, shop in the Museum store, and enjoy chocolate chip cookies.

Saturday, December 7th

SANFORD, Coats and Toys for Kids

Visit Hannaford on Main Street in Sanford to drop of your new or gently used coats and toys for NEWS CENTER Maine's Coats and Toys for Kids drive.

