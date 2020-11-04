AUGUSTA, Maine — Editor’s note: You are hearing the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

Easter will be a little different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. People will go to Easter Mass from their living room with virtual services, kids will go on virtual Easter egg hunts, and Easter dinner will likely be served at home with just immediate family to celebrate.

But there's one that won't be changing: getting a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Kids may have been worried he wouldn't be able to visit this year, but Gov. Janet Mills on Saturday issued a gubernatorial directive declaring the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy "essential to the health and happiness of Maine children."

Mills said the friendly magical creatures are performers of essential services and may freely travel across the state of Maine, while adhering to strict physical distancing, of course.

"May this bring hope and happiness to children and families across Maine during this difficult time," Mills said in a Facebook post.

