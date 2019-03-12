MAINE, USA — This year marks 53 years since the original broadcast of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas television film.

The Grinch recalls the iconic Dr. Seuss tale of how the Grinch, who lived alone atop Mt. Crumpit "with a heart two sizes too small" devises a scheme to steal Christmas toys, gifts and decorations from all of Whoville. Boris Karloff stars as the Grinch, as well as the tale's narrator.

RELATED: Keep your holiday packages safe this season

The special airs at 8 p.m. on NEWS CENTER Maine. It will repeat at 8 p.m. on Christmas night, followed by the 2000 version starring Jim Carrey.

Other holiday programming on NEWS CENTER Maine this season includes "It's a Wonderful Life" (Christmas Eve at 8 p.m.) and the 87th annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (Wednesday, 8-10 p.m.).

RELATED: Tips to avoid falling victim to package theft this holiday

RELATED: 'Giving Tuesday' begins early for Bangor charities

RELATED: Tree farms send Christmas trees to troops