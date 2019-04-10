PORTLAND, Maine — Fall is in the air, the leaves are changing color, and temperatures are getting cooler. While Halloween is still weeks away, signs of the yuletide season are already popping up.

To welcome in the holiday season, Maine’s largest city is asking for help to make it grand.

Portland city leaders say they're looking for the next "perfect tree" to grace Monument Square in the downtown district.

The tree will be illuminated on Friday, November 29 as part of the festivities to kick off the holiday season.

The final selection will be removed and transported from the owner's property at no cost. The city says the tree donor will receive some fabulous perks.

RELATED: It may be harder to find the perfect Christmas tree

Here is what the city is describing as the perfect tree:

• Located in the greater Portland area (including Portland, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough, Gorham, Westbrook, Falmouth, Cumberland, and Yarmouth)

• Evergreen, spruce or fir

• 45-60 feet tall

• Relatively accessible for retrieval (free from power lines and other obstructions)

If you have what it takes, click here to submit your tree for consideration.

Applications must be turned in by no later than Nov. 1.

City of Portland

Last year's tree was donated by the South Portland Fire Department. Photo by Good Maine.

Oh, Christmas tree.

NEWS CENTER