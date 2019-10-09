Editor's note: The above video is from July 10.

A "Dia de los Muertos", or "Day of the Dead," Barbie is reportedly hitting shelves on Sept. 12, and it's completely breaking the internet.

Mattel Toy Company told USA Today the doll will be available for $75 on Amazon, Walmart and Target.

The doll is unlike any Barbie you can purchase online or in stores. Her face is painted with a traditional skull mask and she is wearing a black gown with hearts, butterflies and flower embellishments, the description said.

Twitter was full of responses to the announcement, with some users calling the doll "beautiful" and a must-have.

