Sanford motorcade to celebrate the 4th of July

SANFORD, Maine — Many 4th of July parades and firework displays were canceled this year because of the coronavirus. But a group of Sanford residents still got out their red white and blue and drove through town.

The idea started in the town's Facebook group. Some people in town were upset that they wouldn't be able to celebrate America's birthday with the 4th of July parade the town usually has.

That's where Dennis Woodruff comes in. He organized a motorcade through Sanford into Springvale.

He said he hoped more people would participate, but those that did were happy to be able to celebrate the holiday in a time, he said, we need to more than ever.

"Because of everything that's going on there's a lot of tension a lot of anger a lot of hate in the world. We got some dark history, some things going on but we're still all American's in my view," he said.