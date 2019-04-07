PORTLAND, Maine — The sky over Maine's largest city will be lit up with fireworks and the air will be filled with music as the Portland Pops celebrates Independence Day.

NEWS CENTER Maine's own Cindy Williams and Lee Nelson are hosting Maine's largest Fourth of July celebration Thursday night on the Eastern Prom in Portland that starts at 7:30 p.m.

The orchestra will be led by conductor Eckart Preu and there will be special guest performers.

The event is free and open to the public. There are also $50 VIP tickets for sale that include premium seating, parking, food, and a beverage voucher. Other tickets for $25 offer seating and a beverage voucher.

This event will be live streamed on our app and here.