'Christmas Vacation,' 'Elf' to get 24-hour TV marathons

SANTA CLAUS, Ind — Before "The Christmas Story" gets its moment on Christmas Day, two more movies are getting 24-hour marathons on TNT and TBS.

"Elf" and "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" will each get 24-hour runs this November on TNT and TBS, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Monday.

TNT and TBS will also be airing other holiday movies throughout November including "A Christmas Story," "The Polar Express," "Fred Claus," "Four Christmases," "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," and "The Wizard of Oz."

TBS will air "Elf" for 24 hours on Saturday, Nov. 26.

"National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" will air for 24 hours on TNT on Sunday, Nov. 27.

TNT and TBS November holiday lineup

Saturday, Nov. 5

“A Christmas Story” on TBS - 7pm ET/PT

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on TNT - 8pm ET/PT

“Elf” - on TBS - 9pm ET/PT

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on TNT - 10pm ET/PT

“A Christmas Story” on TBS - 11pm ET/PT

Sunday, Nov. 6

“Fred Claus” on TBS - 2:30pm ET/PT

“The Polar Express” on TBS - 5pm ET/PT

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on TBS - 7pm ET/PT

“Elf” on TBS - 7:30pm ET/PT

“The Polar Express” on TBS - 9:30pm ET/PT

“Fred Claus” on TBS - 11:30pm ET/PT

Friday, Nov. 11

“Fred Claus” on TNT - 7:30pm ET/PT

Saturday, Nov. 12

“Fred Claus” on TNT - 4pm ET/PT

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on TNT - 6:30pm ET/PT

“Four Christmases” on TBS - 7pm ET/PT

“The Year without a Santa Claus” on TNT - 7pm ET/PT

“The Polar Express” on TNT - 8pm ET/PT

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on TBS - 9pm ET/PT

“The Polar Express” on TNT - 10pm ET/PT

Sunday, Nov. 13

“Four Christmases” on TBS - 4pm ET/PT

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on TBS - 6pm ET/PT

“A Christmas Story” on TBS - 8pm ET/PT

“Elf” on TNT - 8pm ET/PT

“A Christmas Story” on TBS - 10pm ET/PT

“Elf” on TNT - 10pm ET/PT

Monday, Nov. 14

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on TNT - 8pm ET/PT

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on TNT - 11pm ET/PT

Thursday, Nov. 17

“Elf” on TNT - 8:30pm ET/PT

Friday, Nov. 18

“Four Christmases” on TNT - 6pm ET/PT

“Elf” on TNT - 8pm ET/PT

Saturday, Nov. 19

“The Holiday” on TNT - 2:15pm ET/PT

“Charlie & The Chocolate Factory” on TBS - 2:30pm ET/PT

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” - 5pm ET/PT

“Four Christmases” on TNT - 5pm ET/PT

“The Year Without a Santa Claus” on TBS - 5:30pm ET/PT

“The Wizard of Oz” on TBS - 6:30pm ET/PT

“The Wizard of Oz” on TBS - 8:45pm ET/PT

Sunday, Nov. 20

“Four Christmases” on TBS - 2pm ET/PT

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on TBS - 4pm ET/PT

“Four Christmases” on TBS - 6pm ET/PT

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on TBS - 8pm ET/PT

Thursday, Nov. 24

“Elf” on TNT - 4pm ET/PT

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on TNT – 6pm ET/PT

“The Wizard of Oz” on TBS - 6pm ET/PT

“The Polar Express” on TBS – 8:15pm ET/PT

Friday, Nov. 25

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” on TBS –10:30am ET/PT

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on TNT – 12pm ET/ 9am PT

“Arthur Christmas” on TBS – 1pm ET/PT

“Elf” on TNT - 2pm ET/ 11am PT

“Fred Claus” on TBS - 3:15pm ET/PT

“The Wizard of Oz” on TBS - 5:45pm ET/PT

“The Polar Express” on TBS – 8pm ET/PT

“Fred Claus” on TBS - 10pm ET/PT

Saturday, Nov. 26

24 hours of “Elf” on TBS– 6am-6am ET/PT

Sunday, Nov. 27

24 hours of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on TNT – 6am-6am ET/PT

