DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — Penny candy and live music may not sound like a modern Christmas, but at the Granite Hall Store in Round Pond, they are part of the magic that keeps the bell on the old wooden door ringing every year.

"And people just love the atmosphere," says Sarah Herndon, who has owned the store with her family for 36 years.

"They love coming here and the feeling like going back into the past…. it's nostalgic."

The Granite Hall has been a fixture in the little coastal village for generations. At one time, it was a dance hall, but for many years has been a store. It's popular with tourists in the summer when Round Pond fills up with visitors who look for gifts and ice cream at the old Mansard Roofed store. But Christmas season is also busy, says Herndon, and Christmas Eve rivals the Fourth of July as the most active business day of the year.

"I love to see everybody's happy faces, it's fun," says Herndon.

The store is filled with unusual toys, cards, some jewelry items, woolen hats and shawls, and of course, penny candy. The expansive candy counter is the signature of the Granite Hall, and Christmas Eve shoppers were lined up to make their selections even though, as Herndon pointed out, "it's not a penny anymore."

The choices were also fewer than in summer, as previous holiday shoppers had steadily diminished the candy supplies. That's OK with Herndon and the staff because the store closes for the season after this day.

Robin Lewis, however, was not disappointed at the candy counter. She found what she wanted…a large bag of "gummies" for her son. Lewis lives just a few miles away and says she comes to the Granite Hall every Christmas Eve to get a few things.

"Because I like the atmosphere, I like the people who work here, a smile on their face, and you can't beat getting forty percent off!" Lewis laughed.

She and others also soaked in the warmth of the cozy store, with its old wooden floors, narrow staircase, and several rooms showing hundreds of items. They also enjoyed live music from Castlebay, a longtime local duo of harpist Julia Land and fiddle, guitar, and flute player Fred Gosbee. The couple has been part of the Christmas Eve tradition at Granite Hall for 30 years and, says Herndon, and is one more part of the store's atmosphere that brings people through the door.

"It's a slice of Americana," said one shopper visiting from Illinois.

For Herndon and her two adult daughters, who also work at the store, Christmas Eve also marks the start of a few months of rest. The store is open seven days a week, 11 hours a day, from May through December 24, and Herndon admits it can get tiring.

"I'm ready for a winter's nap," she laughed, then went back to tend the customers.

