Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train makes first trip to Maine on Wednesday

The train stopped in Jackman, Brownville, and Hermon where it met hundreds of Mainers waiting to see the dazzling lights and performances.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAINE, USA — Christmas cheer made its way into Maine on Wednesday as the Canadian Pacific Railway’s Holiday Train visited towns across the state.

The train stopped in Jackman, Brownville, and Hermon where it met hundreds of Mainers waiting to see the dazzling lights and performances.

"Why I wanted to come out today was because I like trains, and this is really an experience I haven't really been to," 9-year-old Wolfgang Brewer said.

The train was lit up and decked out for the holidays with lights, music, and performances. At each one of the stops, one of the cars opened into a stage for performers to put a show on for the crowds.

"I've never seen anything like this," Aubrey Braese said. "This is my first year seeing anything like this."

Wednesday was the first of the 2022 live tour. The shows were free, but the hope was to raise money and take food donations for local food banks.

The last stop of the day in Hermon wrapped up the holiday train's first trip to Vacationland.

There are two holiday trains that travel in the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train program, which will make stops in eight U.S. states and six provinces in Canada. One train travels on railways in both the U.S. and Canada, while the other train stays in Canada alone.

If you're interested in seeing the holiday train tracker or schedule, click here.