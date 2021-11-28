Busy weekend for Christmas tree farms in Maine

The weekend after Thanksgiving is typically the busiest of the year for Maine Christmas tree farms, and this year proved no exception.

OLD TOWN, Maine — Now that the fridge is filled with leftovers and Thanksgiving is past us, for many families, it's time to find that perfect tree!

Right about this time of year, Christmas tree farms are a destination for families searching for a fresh Christmas tree. For many, it's not a celebration without one.

"Our first couple weekends are usually the busiest, and then the third-weekend people are picking up more decorations, wreaths, and garlands!" said Jeff Woodbury, owner of Carpenter Christmas Tree Farm in Old Town.

Woodbury says these next few days and the upcoming weekend are the best time to get the tree you are looking for.

"Bigger trees go quicker. We do have some people that come Thanksgiving weekend that will tag them because they are not quite ready for them, but our taller trees sell sooner," said Woodbury.

The farm in Old Town sells about 400 trees a year.

Woodbury says this year his wife and a few helpers have been making wreaths non-stop, and they've been a total hit.

"We can't get them on the wall fast enough. We are taking orders and taking names and numbers and calling people as soon as we can," said Woodbury.

For a family visiting the farm on Sunday, looking for a fresh Christmas tree was the way to ring in the holiday season.

"This is our first year getting a real Christmas tree," said Steven Knowles. "We're keeping that magic instilled and alive for the holiday season, even though it's stressful for everybody during this time, it still kind of keeps that warmth and that hope alive!"

"Nobody comes to cut a Christmas tree in a bad mood, everybody is smiling, having a good time! Dad might be a little upset cause he is missing the football game, but other than that, everybody is coming to have a good time!" said Woodbury.

For more information on Carpenter Christmas Tree Farm, click here.