'Be a Santa to a Senior' program returns to Blue Hill

BLUE HILL, Maine — Due to the ongoing pandemic, many senior citizens in Maine have not been able to do activities as they used to -- and as a result, many are feeling isolated and lonely, especially this holiday season.

To help combat that, Home Instead in Blue Hill decided it will still host its annual 'Be A Santa to a Senior' program this year.

The process is simple -- anyone who wants to participate can visit the Tradewinds at 15 South Street in Blue Hill and grab an ornament from a small Christmas tree inside of the store. The ornament includes the name of a senior and what he or she would like for Christmas. After you buy the wish-list item, you can drop it off at the same Tradewinds or Camden National Bank at 9 Tenney Hill Road.

Blankets, adult diapers, and toiletries are just a few of the things many of the seniors are wishing for this Christmas. The program runs through Friday, December 18, and the presents received will go to seniors who might not get any other Christmas presents this holiday season.

Cheryl Sheasby is the owner of the Blue Hill Home Instead office. Sheasby says Home Instead's mission of spreading joy to seniors is more important than ever this year.

“We need the community’s help more than ever to make sure seniors feel connected this year,” said Sheasby. “This year we knew we had to find a way to spread holiday cheer to seniors, and we are grateful for the community’s participation.”

For people who would like to give a present to a senior this year but can't purchase a present in person, you can also participate by donating here. The money will be used to purchase gifts.

"With your help, we can make sure overlooked seniors feel the warmth of the holiday season again this year," says Mary McHugh from Home Instead.

All of the gifts received will be delivered safely to the seniors.

“The 'Be a Santa to a Senior' program brings so much joy to seniors in our community,” said Sheasby. “Seniors are especially at risk for the feelings of isolation that we’ve all felt at some point during the pandemic, and a simple gift can show them that they have been thought of, which is more important this year than ever.”