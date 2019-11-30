BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Historical Society is opening the doors to the historic Hill House decorated to celebrate the holiday season.

“Holidays at the Hill House” is a Christmas tradition for the group to show off the historic home of Thomas A. Hill, a Greek revival-style home that was built and completed in 1836.

The theme of this year’s display is The Nutcracker.

Bangor Historical Society Members can attend a Preview Night from 4-6:30 on December 5 before it opens to the general public from 6:30 - 8 that night.

After the preview, The Hill House will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10-4 pm through Christmas.

Admission to get in for the general public is $5 per person or $20 per family. Visitors can tour the house and after visiting each room can vote for their favorite.

