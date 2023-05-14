Bangor flower shop sees huge demand on major floral sales day

Mother’s Day spenders are estimated to spend a record high of $35.7 billion on this year's holiday, according to a survey from the National Retail Federation.

BANGOR, Maine — Mother's Day is one of the busiest holidays for floral shops.

Bangor Floral is typically closed Sundays, but co-owner Gui Ortega said his team came in at 5 a.m. to prepare for the busy day.

"Between Valentine's Day and Mother's Day, this is our biggest time of the year, and we're so happy to be able to be here and be able to see so many people and help so many people share the love of flowers," Ortega said.

Ortega said throughout the day, he saw people from different generations come into the store looking for bouquets, arrangements, and plants for their loved ones.

The shop's delivery drivers are spending most of their day behind the wheel to deliver flowers well across central Maine, Ortega said.