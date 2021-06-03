Back with a bang: Fireworks return this July in Lewiston and Auburn

The Independence Day fireworks display will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021 over the Great Falls and the Androscoggin River

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston and Auburn skies will once again dazzle this summer for the Fourth of July.

After celebrations were canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Liberty Festival and the cities of Lewiston and Auburn on Thursday announced fireworks are a go.

The Independence Day festivities will be held (with some changes) on Saturday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. Organizers say there won't be any vendors, music, or events this year, but there will be a fireworks display over the Great Falls and Androscoggin River.

A rain date has been set for July 5.