BANGOR, Maine — These lucky little babies born at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center get to share their birthday with our nation so the nurses there decided to dress them up in the holiday spirit.

They may be too young to enjoy the fireworks on the Fourth of July but that isn't stopping them from celebrating our Independence Day.

Nurses wrapped the tiny tots in festive hats and receiving blankets to celebrate the 243 birthday of the United States.

Babies born at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center were all dressed ready for the Fourth of July on Thursday.

NLEMMC

NLEMMC

NLEMMC

NLEMMC